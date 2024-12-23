Previous
Carnage in the car park by nigelrogers
Carnage in the car park

Spent a whole hour queuing in our local supermarket car park. Someone else did not seem to have the patience and crashed into another car and then hit a signpost. The joys of the festive season!!
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Nigel Rogers

Swillin' Billy Flynn ace
&#039;Tis the season of broken pieces and good wheels to all of mankind. 😁
December 23rd, 2024  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
oops!
December 23rd, 2024  
