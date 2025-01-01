Previous
Happy new year to all by nigelrogers
Photo 1347

Happy new year to all

1st January 2025 1st Jan 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
369% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Many thanks Nigel and to you
January 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact