Photo 1348
Stacking dice
Thought I would try focus stacking as I have never done it before. Had to use Photoshop instead of Lightroom and as such had no idea what I was doing. However I do have something to post today!! This might be the only time I try this!!
2nd January 2025
2nd Jan 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1441
photos
85
followers
52
following
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
2nd January 2025 4:20pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dice
,
stacking
