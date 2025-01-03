Previous
Moon and Venus by nigelrogers
Moon and Venus

Looking down the end of our road.
3rd January 2025 3rd Jan 25

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Susan Wakely
Nice to have clear skies to be able to see it.
January 3rd, 2025  
Zilli~
Wow
January 3rd, 2025  
Andy Oz
Looked really impressive tonight, didn't it. Nice capture of it!
January 3rd, 2025  
Joan Robillard
Fabulous
January 3rd, 2025  
Casablanca
I noticed the juxtaposition tonight. Lovely, isn’t it?
January 3rd, 2025  
