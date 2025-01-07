Sign up
Previous
Photo 1355
Over the church wall
7th January 2025
7th Jan 25
3
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
fairford
Zilli~
ace
Nice lights, shadows. Love cemetery photos
January 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice light.
January 7th, 2025
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
eerie lighting
January 7th, 2025
