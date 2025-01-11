Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1359
Still Life 3
This is today's attempt at my final still life picture. My grandfather displayed on his bureau with a few old books and papers.
11th January 2025
11th Jan 25
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1452
photos
84
followers
52
following
372% complete
View this month »
1352
1353
1354
1355
1356
1357
1358
1359
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
11th January 2025 5:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
still-life
,
fairford
Bill Davidson
This works really well
January 11th, 2025
Suzanne
ace
Really effective
January 11th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Like the old look feel
January 11th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close