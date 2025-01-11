Previous
Still Life 3 by nigelrogers
Still Life 3

This is today's attempt at my final still life picture. My grandfather displayed on his bureau with a few old books and papers.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Bill Davidson
This works really well
January 11th, 2025  
Suzanne ace
Really effective
January 11th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Like the old look feel
January 11th, 2025  
