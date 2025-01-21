Previous
Closure by nigelrogers
Photo 1366

Closure

Black (or in this case - dark brown!) closes out white for victory..

I have a challenge of "closure" for a picture, hoping this meets the need!
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
374% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Nice one
January 21st, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Wonderful
January 21st, 2025  
Casablanca ace
Nice one!
January 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact