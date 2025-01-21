Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1366
Closure
Black (or in this case - dark brown!) closes out white for victory..
I have a challenge of "closure" for a picture, hoping this meets the need!
21st January 2025
21st Jan 25
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1459
photos
84
followers
52
following
374% complete
View this month »
1359
1360
1361
1362
1363
1364
1365
1366
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
21st January 2025 1:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
chess
,
closure
,
fairford
Zilli~
ace
Nice one
January 21st, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
January 21st, 2025
Casablanca
ace
Nice one!
January 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close