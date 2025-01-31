Sign up
St Mary’s Church Cirencester
Lovely morning in Cirencester today.
31st January 2025
31st Jan 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
31st January 2025 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
cirencester
Susan Wakely
ace
Good to see sunshine and blue skies
January 31st, 2025
Bill Davidson
A fine looking church
January 31st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Great capture of this historical church
January 31st, 2025
