St Mary’s Church Cirencester by nigelrogers
Photo 1375

St Mary’s Church Cirencester

Lovely morning in Cirencester today.
31st January 2025 31st Jan 25

Nigel Rogers

nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Susan Wakely ace
Good to see sunshine and blue skies
January 31st, 2025  
Bill Davidson
A fine looking church
January 31st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Great capture of this historical church
January 31st, 2025  
