Tolkien's famous doors by nigelrogers
St. Edward’s Church, Stow-on-the-Wold, in Gloucestershire, was built on the site of a former Saxon church and the present-day edifice fuses various architectural styles. Whilst all of its authentic features are of interest in their own right, there is one feature that has become the most photographed door in the Cotswolds. The church’s north door, flanked by two ancient yew trees is rumoured to have sparked J. R. R. Tolkien’s inspiration for the “Doors of Durin,” the west gate of Moria that appears in a scene in the The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring.
