Previous
Photo 1378
A rainy lunchtime in Cirencester.
We had some errands to do after playing pétanque for a couple of hours, so decided to stay in Cirencester for a light lunch. When we set off for home it was wet and there were very few folk about.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
1
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
4th February 2025 2:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
church
,
rain
,
wet
,
cirencester
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely view of this quaint street.
February 4th, 2025
