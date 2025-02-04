Previous
A rainy lunchtime in Cirencester. by nigelrogers
Photo 1378

A rainy lunchtime in Cirencester.

We had some errands to do after playing pétanque for a couple of hours, so decided to stay in Cirencester for a light lunch. When we set off for home it was wet and there were very few folk about.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Nigel Rogers

It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely view of this quaint street.
