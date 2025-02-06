Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1379
Ghost in the garden
This is actually my small fig tree wrapped for winter
6th February 2025
6th Feb 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1472
photos
86
followers
52
following
377% complete
View this month »
1372
1373
1374
1375
1376
1377
1378
1379
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
6th February 2025 8:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fairford
Fisher Family
It does indeed look quite ghostly!
Ian
February 6th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Neat
February 6th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian