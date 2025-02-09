Previous
Next
Tiddles by nigelrogers
Photo 1382

Tiddles

Tiddles was for 17 years the tabby cat at the lovely church of St Mary the Virgin, in the Gloucestershire village of Fairford, from 1963 until her death in 1980. Having befriended the verger and his wife, she stayed on and became a firm favourite, attending services regularly and sitting on the knees of willing members of the congregation. A local stonemason, Peter Juggins, felt that when she died she deserved a memorial at least as much as some of the people who already had one ('more, in some cases', said a commentator), and so he carved the likeness that stands outside the church porch today.
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
378% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact