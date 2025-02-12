Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 1384
Cleared for landing on chimney four
I like the look of these chimney stacks, the seagull was a bit of a surprise arrival.
12th February 2025
12th Feb 25
1
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1379
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
4
1
1
365
NIKON Z 6
15th February 2025 11:45am
Tags
gull
,
architecture
,
chimney
,
falmouth
Corinne C
ace
Such a fun capture
February 17th, 2025
