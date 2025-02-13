Previous
Bit rough on the coast today by nigelrogers
Photo 1384

Bit rough on the coast today

Just arrived in Falmouth to visit our daughter and family. It was very windy walking along the coastal path.
13th February 2025 13th Feb 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
379% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact