Previous
Next
Why the road is closed by nigelrogers
Photo 1387

Why the road is closed

Repairs to the roof of our old post office has forced large lorries down a very narrow lane instead of going through this gap between the buildings, interesting when they meet another one coming the other way!!!
17th February 2025 17th Feb 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
380% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rob Z ace
What a fabulous village you live in..
February 19th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Nice
February 19th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact