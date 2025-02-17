Sign up
Photo 1387
Why the road is closed
Repairs to the roof of our old post office has forced large lorries down a very narrow lane instead of going through this gap between the buildings, interesting when they meet another one coming the other way!!!
17th February 2025
17th Feb 25
2
2
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
18th February 2025 3:52pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fairford
Rob Z
What a fabulous village you live in..
February 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
Nice
February 19th, 2025
