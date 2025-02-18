Sign up
Previous
Photo 1387
Walking home
The main road through our town is closed due to building work, it hasn’t been this quiet since Covid.
18th February 2025
18th Feb 25
3
3
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1480
photos
86
followers
52
following
380% complete
View this month »
1380
1381
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
18th February 2025 4:18pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
road
,
sunset
,
evening
,
fairford
Boxplayer
ace
Looks rather spooky
February 19th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
February 19th, 2025
Kitty Hawke
ace
It loooks like a film set for a Zombie movie!
February 19th, 2025
