Photo 1389
Oast Houses
Have been to Kent for a couple of days. in between the rain we visited Sissinghurst castle. These are Oast houses where they used to dry the hops to make beer.
21st February 2025
21st Feb 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1482
photos
86
followers
52
following
380% complete
1382
1383
1384
1385
1386
1387
1388
1389
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
21st February 2025 12:31pm
Tags
kent
,
sissinghurst
