Oast Houses by nigelrogers
Photo 1389

Oast Houses

Have been to Kent for a couple of days. in between the rain we visited Sissinghurst castle. These are Oast houses where they used to dry the hops to make beer.
21st February 2025 21st Feb 25

Nigel Rogers

