Meandering reflections by nigelrogers
Photo 1398

Meandering reflections

Great weather today for a walk around our town. This is a tributary of the Coln River which joins the River Thames at our next closest town.
1st March 2025 1st Mar 25

Nigel Rogers

william wooderson ace
It looks idyllic! Fav
March 1st, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely
March 1st, 2025  
