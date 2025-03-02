Sign up
Previous
Photo 1401
Blocking the light
Guess it is going to get dark in those offices one day soon!
2nd March 2025
2nd Mar 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
tree
,
architecture
Martyn Drage
ace
Definitely. Great pic
March 5th, 2025
Neil
ace
To true. Lovely bright day
March 5th, 2025
