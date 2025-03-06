Previous
Pétanque by nigelrogers
Photo 1404

Pétanque

We play pétanque twice a week if we can. I was first to arrive so had a short practice!
6th March 2025 6th Mar 25

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Susan Wakely ace
Great shadows.
March 6th, 2025  
Chris Cook ace
Is that like bocce?
March 6th, 2025  
