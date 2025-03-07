Previous
Second blooming by nigelrogers
Photo 1405

Second blooming

Seems our Christmas cactus is having a second go at flowering, most unusual.
7th March 2025 7th Mar 25

Nigel Rogers

bkb in the city ace
Beautiful
March 7th, 2025  
Neil ace
Nice shot.
March 7th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Looking very healthy.
March 7th, 2025  
