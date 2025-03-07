Sign up
Previous
Photo 1405
Second blooming
Seems our Christmas cactus is having a second go at flowering, most unusual.
7th March 2025
7th Mar 25
3
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1498
photos
86
followers
52
following
384% complete
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
7th March 2025 5:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
flower
,
fairford
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful
March 7th, 2025
Neil
ace
Nice shot.
March 7th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Looking very healthy.
March 7th, 2025
