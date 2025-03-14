Previous
From the window by nigelrogers
Photo 1409

From the window

Think I missed the best of the colour in the time it took me to fetch my camera!
14th March 2025 14th Mar 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
386% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Wylie ace
it can be so quick! lovely anyway
March 15th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact