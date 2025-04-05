Previous
Fairford Church 2 by nigelrogers
Fairford Church 2

At nearly midday the shadow from the tree is almost at its biggest.
5th April 2025 5th Apr 25

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous church.
April 5th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Amazing tree shadow
April 5th, 2025  
