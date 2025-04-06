Previous
The backstreets of Cirencester 1 by nigelrogers
Photo 1427

The backstreets of Cirencester 1

This mornings walk took us around some interesting buildings in Cirencester.
6th April 2025 6th Apr 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
390% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Nice angle to see the facades of these historical buildings
April 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact