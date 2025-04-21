Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1443
Reflection
My glasses on top of my glass topped desk.
21st April 2025
21st Apr 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1537
photos
85
followers
51
following
395% complete
View this month »
1436
1437
1438
1439
1440
1441
1442
1443
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
21st April 2025 10:41am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
glasses
,
reflections
,
glass
,
fairford
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice reflections. I want to reach in with my glasses cleaning cloth and polish those lenses lol
April 21st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
So simple and yet so effective
April 21st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close