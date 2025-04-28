Previous
Herculaneum by nigelrogers
Photo 1448

Herculaneum

Today we visited Herculaneum it was pretty amazing, I will have to post some pictures from my camera once we are at home, so for the moment all my Italy shots are from my phone !
28th April 2025 28th Apr 25

Nigel Rogers

Andy Oz ace
My son went there recently, and I was blown away by the photos he took. It's an amazing site.

Looks like you have good weather too, I look forward to your camera photos!
April 28th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Such a fascinating place with a real sense of how they lived.
April 28th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
We loved Pompeii but found Herculaneum just stunning. Nice shot
April 28th, 2025  
