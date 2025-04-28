Sign up
Previous
Photo 1448
Herculaneum
Today we visited Herculaneum it was pretty amazing, I will have to post some pictures from my camera once we are at home, so for the moment all my Italy shots are from my phone !
28th April 2025
28th Apr 25
3
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1542
photos
85
followers
51
following
1441
1442
1443
1444
1445
1446
1447
1448
Tags
italy
,
herculaneum
Andy Oz
ace
My son went there recently, and I was blown away by the photos he took. It's an amazing site.
Looks like you have good weather too, I look forward to your camera photos!
April 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Such a fascinating place with a real sense of how they lived.
April 28th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
We loved Pompeii but found Herculaneum just stunning. Nice shot
April 28th, 2025
Looks like you have good weather too, I look forward to your camera photos!