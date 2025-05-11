Previous
Homeless Door by nigelrogers
Photo 1456

Homeless Door

Spotted in some gardens in Cornwall.
11th May 2025 11th May 25

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
@nigelrogers
Photo Details

Babs ace
At least it looks fully air conditioned
May 12th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
That's hilarious!
May 12th, 2025  
