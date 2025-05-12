Sign up
Photo 1457
The local pub
Well actually it’s one of five!
12th May 2025
12th May 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1554
photos
85
followers
51
following
399% complete
Tags
pub
,
architecture
,
fairford
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice to have a choice!
May 12th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
so lovely
May 12th, 2025
Babs
ace
What a lovely old pub, I love the stonework. With five pubs you could have quite a party visiting them all
May 12th, 2025
