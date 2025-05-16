Previous
Tetbury Church 1 by nigelrogers
Photo 1463

Tetbury Church 1

Had to take our car to Tetbury today for a service so stopped off in the local church, I will look up some history and post it with a second picture! But it is a rare Gothic example with boxed in pews.
16th May 2025 16th May 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
400% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact