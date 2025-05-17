Previous
Tetbury Church by nigelrogers
Photo 1466

Tetbury Church

This was the only spot I could get the whole of this church into one picture, I will have to return with a wide angle!
17th May 2025 17th May 25

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Photography has always been an interest for...
