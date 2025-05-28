Sign up
Previous
Photo 1472
waves
28th May 2025
28th May 25
3
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1571
photos
85
followers
50
following
1465
1466
1467
1468
1469
1470
1471
1472
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
28th April 2025 1:30pm
Tags
italy
,
design
,
architecture
,
seat
gloria jones
ace
Terrific leading line and shadow play
May 28th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Nice shapes and shadows.
May 28th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Love the wavy seat lines, what a fun design
May 28th, 2025
