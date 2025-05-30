Previous
Last nights sky by nigelrogers
Photo 1474

Last nights sky

Stars and something? Stray light, clouds or some form of aurora effect - who knows?
Taken last night with a prime 20mm fixed 1.8f for 8s 1600 ISO in my back garden!
30th May 2025 30th May 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
@nigelrogers
Photo Details

