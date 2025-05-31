Sign up
Photo 1475
Spot the ball
Gloucester vs Northampton Saints, sad our last game of the season. We won but didn’t make it to the playoffs as we finished fifth in the table.
31st May 2025
31st May 25
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
Tags
rugby
,
shed
,
gloucester
,
kingsholm
