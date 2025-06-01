Previous
Looking for lunch by nigelrogers
Photo 1476

Looking for lunch

This heron caught a fish just after I took this shot, by the time I had noticed it had swallowed it!
1st June 2025 1st Jun 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
404% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Great shot...love his ruffled head feathers
June 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact