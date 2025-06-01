Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1476
Looking for lunch
This heron caught a fish just after I took this shot, by the time I had noticed it had swallowed it!
1st June 2025
1st Jun 25
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1575
photos
85
followers
50
following
404% complete
View this month »
1469
1470
1471
1472
1473
1474
1475
1476
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
1st June 2025 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
river
,
heron
,
fairford
gloria jones
ace
Great shot...love his ruffled head feathers
June 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close