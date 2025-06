Falkirk Wheel 1

Day 2 of our Scotland trip and we are staying on the Stirling University Campus having spent the day travelling and visiting the Kelpies and the Falkirk Wheel.



The world’s only rotating boat lift, The Falkirk Wheel links the Forth & Clyde Canal to the Union Canal 35 metres above, allowing vessels to sail through the sky thanks to a unique fusion of art and engineering – and the same power it would take to boil eight kettles.