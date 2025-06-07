Sign up
Previous
Photo 1481
Glencoe 1
On the road again, en route to Fort Augustus. Last time we drove through here it was very very heavy rain and we could not see a thing so this time it is a lot better!!
7th June 2025
7th Jun 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
7th June 2025 12:35pm
Tags
clouds
,
mountains
,
scotland
,
glencoe
