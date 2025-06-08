Previous
The white sheep in the family by nigelrogers
Photo 1482

The white sheep in the family

Or "dad, why is my sister a sheep?"

Passed a large field of highland cattle today on the way to Ullapool to catch the ferry to Harris tomorrow.
8th June 2025 8th Jun 25

Nigel Rogers

Renee Salamon ace
He didn’t want to be left out. Great family portrait
June 8th, 2025  
