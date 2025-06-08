Sign up
Previous
Photo 1482
The white sheep in the family
Or "dad, why is my sister a sheep?"
Passed a large field of highland cattle today on the way to Ullapool to catch the ferry to Harris tomorrow.
8th June 2025
8th Jun 25
1
1
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1584
photos
85
followers
49
following
406% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
8th June 2025 12:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
scotland
,
humour
Renee Salamon
ace
He didn’t want to be left out. Great family portrait
June 8th, 2025
