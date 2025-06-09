Previous
Tidal Bell - Traigh Bhostadh on Lewis by nigelrogers
Tidal Bell - Traigh Bhostadh on Lewis

We have made it to the Isles of Lewis and Harris, it is still raining! This bell is on a beautiful beach which is close to an Iron Age settlement.
9th June 2025

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Smashing! Hope the skies clear for you soon.
June 9th, 2025  
