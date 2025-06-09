Sign up
Photo 1483
Tidal Bell - Traigh Bhostadh on Lewis
We have made it to the Isles of Lewis and Harris, it is still raining! This bell is on a beautiful beach which is close to an Iron Age settlement.
9th June 2025
9th Jun 25
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
sea
bell
scotland
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Smashing! Hope the skies clear for you soon.
June 9th, 2025
