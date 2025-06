No moon for the lunar standstill

We travelled 620 miles to see the Callanish Stones at the time of a lunar standstill (every 18.6 years) at this point the moon is full and travels very low along the horizon. At the mid point of the moons arc on the 11th June it should shine straight through an alley way of the stones to the centre. At 10.40 pm this was the best partt of the sunset, after this it was full on cloud and we never saw the moon!! The joys of weather - but we were there!!!!!