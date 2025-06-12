Sign up
Photo 1486
Where the moon should have been
At this point in time there is a strawberry full moon moving along the horizon, just use your imagination!!
12th June 2025
12th Jun 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
NIKON Z 6
Taken
11th June 2025 11:11pm
Tags
scotland
