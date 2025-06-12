Previous
Where the moon should have been by nigelrogers
Photo 1486

Where the moon should have been

At this point in time there is a strawberry full moon moving along the horizon, just use your imagination!!
12th June 2025 12th Jun 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
407% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact