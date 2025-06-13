Sign up
Previous
Photo 1487
Rescue at sea
We were on our way back from Lewis to Ullapool on the ferry when this search and rescue helicopter appeared. It stayed alongside for about 15 minutes practicing rescue techniques then flew off.
13th June 2025
13th Jun 25
1
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1592
photos
86
followers
49
following
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
13th June 2025 3:23pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sea
,
scotland
,
helicopter
Jeremy Cross
ace
Great capture
June 13th, 2025
