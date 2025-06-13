Previous
Rescue at sea by nigelrogers
Photo 1487

Rescue at sea

We were on our way back from Lewis to Ullapool on the ferry when this search and rescue helicopter appeared. It stayed alongside for about 15 minutes practicing rescue techniques then flew off.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
407% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Jeremy Cross ace
Great capture
June 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact