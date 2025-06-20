Previous
Cornish Game Hen by nigelrogers
Photo 1489

Cornish Game Hen

Catching up on a few gaps! According to Google this is a Cornish Game Hen, he/she followed us for about a quarter of a mile when we walked past a house where we they were wondering about!
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
Nigel Rogers
Wylie ace
Of looking bird and behaviour
June 20th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautifully captured
June 20th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Quirky looking bird.
June 20th, 2025  
