Previous
Photo 1493
Plums
This years crop looks a lot better than last year!
23rd June 2025
23rd Jun 25
2
0
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
1599
photos
89
followers
49
following
409% complete
View this month »
1486
1487
1488
1489
1490
1491
1492
1493
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
23rd June 2025 12:31pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
garden
,
plums
,
fairford
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
June 23rd, 2025
Neil
ace
Looking great, now they some sun to ripen them. Watch out for the wasps - they love plums🐝
June 23rd, 2025
