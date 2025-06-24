Previous
Cubism for footballers by nigelrogers
Photo 1494

Cubism for footballers

Apparently a footballer owns this cube balanced on top of a modern tower block in Liverpool.
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Nigel Rogers

Neil ace
What a crazy design, nicely spotted.- not that you could miss it!
June 30th, 2025  
