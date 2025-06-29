Previous
Footballer tower 2 by nigelrogers
Photo 1499

Footballer tower 2

This is a wider view showing the tower block with the footballers cube on the top. Taken from the Liver building.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Nigel Rogers

JackieR ace
Can they see Anfield from there???
July 4th, 2025  
