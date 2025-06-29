Sign up
Photo 1499
Footballer tower 2
This is a wider view showing the tower block with the footballers cube on the top. Taken from the Liver building.
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSC-RX10M4
Taken
26th June 2025 1:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
skyline
,
liverpool
JackieR
ace
Can they see Anfield from there???
July 4th, 2025
