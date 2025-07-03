Sign up
Photo 1500
Evening light in Stratford on Avon
Went to see The Constant Wife in the Swan Theatre in Stratford - an excellent performance, my wife’s choice but I was very impressed by the whole play.
3rd July 2025
3rd Jul 25
3
1
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 12 mini
Taken
3rd July 2025 6:46pm
Tags
sunset
,
river
,
stratford
Zilli~
ace
Great shot of this beautiful town
July 4th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
Nice vista. Not heard of that particular play, glad you enjoyed it.
July 4th, 2025
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
July 4th, 2025
