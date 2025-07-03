Previous
Evening light in Stratford on Avon by nigelrogers
Photo 1500

Evening light in Stratford on Avon

Went to see The Constant Wife in the Swan Theatre in Stratford - an excellent performance, my wife’s choice but I was very impressed by the whole play.
3rd July 2025 3rd Jul 25

Nigel Rogers

ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
410% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Great shot of this beautiful town
July 4th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
Nice vista. Not heard of that particular play, glad you enjoyed it.
July 4th, 2025  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
July 4th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact