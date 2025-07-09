Previous
Cobwebs and Monkeys by nigelrogers
Photo 1507

Cobwebs and Monkeys

Morning light on the cobwebs in our Monkey Puzzle tree.
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Photo Details

Susan Wakely ace
It has a Christmas feel to it.
July 9th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
It does have a Christmassy feel, I agree. Super shot of the patterns and light
July 9th, 2025  
