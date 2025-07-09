Sign up
Previous
Photo 1507
Cobwebs and Monkeys
Morning light on the cobwebs in our Monkey Puzzle tree.
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
water
,
cobwebs
,
fairford
Susan Wakely
ace
It has a Christmas feel to it.
July 9th, 2025
Casablanca 🇬🇧
ace
It does have a Christmassy feel, I agree. Super shot of the patterns and light
July 9th, 2025
