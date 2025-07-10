Sign up
Previous
Photo 1508
Full moon over Fairford
View from our back window just before we went to bed last night.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
Nigel Rogers
ace
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
365
DSC-RX10M4
10th July 2025 10:11pm
moon
,
fairford
Susan Wakely
ace
Lovely rooftop view.
July 11th, 2025
