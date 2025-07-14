Sign up
Photo 1510
Plum crumble tonight
First picking from the garden today, looks like a bumper crop.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
Nigel Rogers
@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
Tags
fruit
,
plums
,
fairford
Zilli~
Beautifully captured
July 14th, 2025
