Memorial Flight over my house by nigelrogers
Photo 1513

Memorial Flight over my house

Just now from my back garden!
19th July 2025 19th Jul 25

Nigel Rogers

@nigelrogers
It seems I have been going around 18 months and have yet to put any words in this box!! Photography has always been an interest for...
JackieR
Noisy!! Brilliant capture due to your fast reactions
July 19th, 2025  
Karen
How wonderful to view this - must be such a thrill to hear them and then go outside to look at them.
July 19th, 2025  
Casablanca 🇬🇧
Just the engine sounds gives me a lump in my throat. I love it. Significant nostalgia ❤️
July 19th, 2025  
